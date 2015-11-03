BRASILIA An overwhelming majority of Brazilian lawmakers doubt President Dilma Rousseff will be able to revive a tax on financial transactions that is seen as key in her efforts to rebalance the budget, a survey of lawmakers showed on Tuesday.

Seventy percent of the lawmakers surveyed by Brasilia-based consultancy Mosaico believe the administration will not be able to get the so-called CPMF tax passed through this legislature. The survey conducted between Oct. 20-21 interviewed 198 of the 513 members of the lower house proportionally according to the size of their respective parties.

The CPMF tax represents half of the 65 billion reais ($17.25 billion) in additional tax revenues that Rousseff seeks in order to plug a widening budget deficit and regain investor confidence in the once-booming economy.

Big business and senior politicians have said the CPMF would penalize entrepreneurs and consumers in a country with one of the world's heaviest tax burdens. Duties in Brazil account for over 35 percent of gross domestic product, well above emerging market peers in the region like Mexico, where they account for 11 percent of GDP.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who is leading the unpopular austerity plan, said on Tuesday that the new tax is key to narrowing the country's deficit, but not enough to resolve its fiscal woes.

The survey also revealed that lawmakers from Rousseff's own Workers' Party are the least supportive of the government efforts to adjust public spending.

Leaders of the ruling party have raised pressure on Levy to resign as they believe the aggressive fiscal tightening will only deepen what is expected to be the country's longest recession since the 1930s.

Seventy-one of surveyed lawmakers from the Workers' Party do not believe that economic growth will resume with a rigorous fiscal adjustment, the survey showed.

Some 92 percent of the ruling party's lawmakers believe the government can immediately implement more stimulus measure to resume consumption, the survey showed. Most of them also believe Congress should give little priority to reforms to loosen up the labour market and raise the minimum retirement age.

