(Recast with new vote; adds analyst comment, fiscal plan
details)
By Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazil's Congress upheld
President Dilma Rousseff's vetoes of two bills to raise public
spending, in a victory for the leftist leader as she tries to
close a gaping fiscal deficit and regain investors' confidence.
Opposition lawmakers failed to reach the absolute majority
needed to override a veto on a bill to raise benefit payments to
retirees on Wednesday afternoon. Congress late on Tuesday held
another veto to avoid steep wage hikes for judiciary employees.
The two bills would have cost the administration 47 billion
reais ($12.43 billion) in extra expenditures over four years,
according to finance ministry data.
Maintaining the vetoes gives a reprieve to Rousseff, who is
scrambling to shore up the country's finances to avoid deepening
what is expected to be the worst economic crisis since Brazil
defeated hyperinflation in the early 1990s.
Still, her narrow victory in Congress does not mean the
leftist leader will have enough political support to pass a
controversial fiscal savings package calling for increased taxes
and reduced public spending.
"Though positive news for the administration, the vote's
narrow margin underscores anemic support in Congress for the
fiscal adjustment," Cameron Combs, a researcher with Eurasia
Group said in a note.
The opposition nearly reached the 257 votes it needed late
on Tuesday to override the veto on wage hikes.
Rousseff needs three-fifths or 308 votes in the Lower House
to amend the constitution and revive a financial transaction
tax, known as CMPF, which represents nearly half of the
austerity package worth 65 billion reais.
Widening budget gaps and surging debt levels led Standard &
Poor's to strip Brazil of its investment-grade rating in
September. Policymakers are scrambling to prevent rival agencies
from following suit, which could spark capital flight from the
former Wall Street darling.
Rousseff's popularity was stuck in single digits in recent
polls, following a massive corruption investigation involving
her Workers' Party and coalition partners.
($1 = 3.7825 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing and Alonso
Soto; editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)