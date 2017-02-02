(Adds quote, details, background)
By Gabriela Mello and Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Feb 2 Brazil's government is expected
to dedicate 500 million reais ($160 million) of a national
workers' severance fund to finance purchases of more expensive
homes, a move designed to help homebuilders lower inventory, the
head of an industry group said on Thursday.
Under the plan, the government will raise the price
threshold of homes eligible for FGTS financing by nearly 60
percent to as much as 1.5 million reais, José Carlos Martins,
president of construction industry group CBIC, said.
The government also intends to expand a subsidized mortgage
program to more affluent Brazilian families earning up to 9,000
reais a month, who are among the top 5 percent of earners. The
measures may be announced as early as Monday, when the FGTS
board of directors is scheduled to meet, he said.
Government officials responsible for managing the
worker-funded FGTS plan did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
If confirmed, the measures would underscore a shift in
housing policy from focusing on low-income housing under leftist
former President Dilma Rousseff to broader support for a
construction industry struggling with a long-running recession.
Homebuilders have struggled with a fall in demand because of
high unemployment and borrowing costs, spurring a wave of
canceled contracts that has hurt high-end homebuilders.
"The flurry of cancellations is compromising the viability
of the projects, as banks condition financing on homebuilders
projections' of units sold," Martins said.
The government has also considered defining an amount that
companies would be allowed to keep in the event of a canceled
home purchase, Martins said, but talks with consumer advocacy
groups have not reached a consensus on the proposed rules.
Reuters reported that one of the proposals under discussion
would let homebuilders retain 9 percent to 15 percent of the
value of units if buyers cancel a purchase.
($1 = 3.12 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Peter
Cooney)