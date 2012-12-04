BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil will extend payroll tax
exemptions to the country's construction sector, Finance
Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday, the latest in a flurry
of tax breaks to local businesses aimed at supporting a
lackluster economy.
The Brazilian economy grew much less than expected in the
third quarter, surprising private economists and even the
government.
Brazil's biggest publicly listed homebuilders, including PDG
Realty SA, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA and
Gafisa SA, have struggled over the past year as
demand cooled and projects overran budgets and timetables.
(Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)