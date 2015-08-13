By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 13 From cigarettes to lipstick to
sandals, exports have emerged as a silver lining for Brazilian
consumer goods companies that are suffering the worst domestic
slump in over a decade.
With Brazil's currency, the real, at a 12-year low, foreign
sales have kept several companies in the black, helping them
outperform rivals focused on the local market, according to a
Reuters analysis of second-quarter earnings.
Shoemaker Alpargatas SA, cosmetics firm Natura SA
and tobacco producer Souza Cruz SA all
relied on surging revenue abroad last quarter to offset flat or
slipping Brazilian sales.
Their success bolsters hopes that Brazil can diversify
beyond the raw materials that now dominate exports, restoring
manufacturing competitiveness and opening one of the world's
most closed economies.
To expand on gains, the companies must fight mounting supply
chain inflation and strengthen foreign commercial ties that
withered during a decade-long domestic boom, say analysts and
industry groups.
"The only companies that have been able to benefit are those
that already had a track record abroad," said Guilherme Moura
Brasil, an analyst at the Banco Fator brokerage who covers
Alpargatas and rival shoemaker Grendene SA.
In total, 15 companies on the Sao Paulo stock exchange's
Consumer index have reported foreign revenue in their
latest earnings. That is less than half the index. Their
combined operating profit, measured by earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose nearly 20
percent from a year earlier.
At the 16 other companies on the index that have reported
earnings so far this season, EBITDA fell about 10 percent. Six
other companies on the index have not yet reported earnings for
the quarter.
NO PANACEA
International sales rose for at least 11 of the 15 companies
reporting foreign revenue, with growth averaging around 40
percent, in line with the U.S. dollar's rise against the
Brazilian real.
Exports are no panacea, of course, especially for
consumer-focused companies in Brazil, where rising unemployment
and record-low consumer confidence have pushed down retail sales
for five straight months on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Climbing interest rates and nearly 10 percent inflation are
also driving up costs and making it hard for Brazilian companies
to remain competitive in global markets.
But the biggest drag on exporters in recent years had been a
currency that hit a 12-year high as recently as 2011. Strong
commodity prices offset the headwinds for exporters of soybeans
and iron ore, but manufacturing shrank to about a third of
Brazil's exports in recent years, down from more than 50 percent
a decade ago, according to World Bank data.
"Brazilian companies have been gone from some markets for so
long that they need to reintroduce themselves as if they were
brand new exporters," said José Augusto de Castro, president of
the Foreign Trade Association of Brazil.
The shorter production cycles for apparel make it a strong
candidate to lead recovery of manufactured exports, Castro said.
"We're seeing the fruits of a strategy from years ago, when
we sacrificed operating profits so we could invest more abroad,"
said Alpargatas Chief Executive Marcio Utsch on a recent
earnings call.
"We've got several legs of support. We're not a peg-legged
player depending just on Brazil," he added. Foreign business
grew from 2 percent of Alpargata sales in 2005 to 40 percent of
revenue and more than half of operating profit currently.
Textile industry group ABIT surveyed producers focused
solely on the domestic market and found about four in five have
plans to export eventually, a rate that has doubled since the
start of the year as the exchange rate moved 30 percent.
