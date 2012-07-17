* Consumer sentiment still defying Brazil's slowdown
* Main factors: Low jobless rate, positive glow from boom
* Optimism could underpin economic rebound in 2013
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, July 17 Brazil's economy has barely
grown since the middle of last year. But somebody apparently
forgot to tell the Brazilians.
A measure of consumer confidence rose in June to its
second-highest level in more than a year, reflecting widespread
optimism over the Brazilian economy and individuals' own job
prospects going forward.
The study published by the government-linked IPEA economic
analysis firm on Tuesday laid bare one of the most curious
aspects of Brazil's economy this year: No matter how much
politicians and executives gripe about stagnant growth, most
people on the street are still in a surprisingly cheery mood.
The persistent optimism in Brazil's consumer-driven economy
suggests a healthy foundation for retail sales and other
purchases to rebound in coming months in response to record-low
interest rates. That, in turn, means economic growth could still
surprise on the upside in 2012 and 2013, despite repeated
downward revisions by economists who now expect an expansion of
less than 2 percent this year.
The IPEA's "Index For Families' Expectations," based on
polling of 3,810 households throughout Brazil, reached 68.5 in
June. That was up from 67 in May, and the second-highest level
going back to at least September 2010. The IPEA says a score
anywhere between 60 and 80 points reflects "optimism."
When pressed to explain the buoyant national mood, many
analysts cite the unemployment rate, which has remained steady
at record lows of around 6 percent despite Brazil's struggles
with weak manufacturing activity, low investment rates and some
financial contagion from the euro zone crisis.
"In general, there's a good expectation on behalf of
families, who feel secure in their jobs and believe they have
potential to grow in the future," IPEA chief Vanessa Petrelli
Correa told reporters in Brasilia.
Some economists believe it is just a matter of time before
the darker reality catches up with sentiment. Others worry that
the apparent mismatch between euphoric consumers and poor
economic fundamentals could cause deeper problems going forward.
"In a number of countries we have seen jobless recoveries
... In Brazil we are presently seeing a job-creating slowdown,"
wrote Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs in late June. "Not good
news for productivity growth and potential GDP."
A RESIDUAL GLOW FROM THE BOOM
There is another, less tangible explanation for the
optimism: a kind of residual glow from the country's boom of
recent years that is proving difficult to shake.
Put another way, many Brazilians are aware of the recent
slowdown, and may have even reduced their short-term spending
habits as a result. But they remain very happy with the overall
trajectory of an economy that has pulled more than 30 million
people out of poverty in the past decade and allowed many to buy
TVs, houses and trips to Disney World for the first time.
That view was heard in a handful of random interviews in an
industrial area of Sao Paulo on Tuesday.
Mateus Pereira, 27, said he wants to buy a new motorcycle in
coming months, even if the timing doesn't feel right for the
moment. "I'm optimistic I'll do it soon," he said, adding that
his family has "more things" than they did a few years ago.
President Dilma Rousseff and members of her economic team
have repeatedly cited resilient consumer sentiment as a reason
why the economy will bounce back in the second half of 2012.
Interest rates have fallen 4.5 percentage points since last
August and now stand at a record-low 8 percent, meaning
Brazilians such as Pereira who have been delaying purchases
might soon pull the trigger.
That expectation for a resumption of faster growth was
reinforced on Monday by the International Monetary Fund, which
sees growth of 2.5 percent in 2012 but 4.6 percent in 2013.
The IPEA poll did include a few hints of the recent
slowdown. Expectations for the economy in the next 12 months
declined a bit compared to May, although 65 percent of
respondents still expected an improvement.
Three-quarters of respondents also said their financial
situation had improved compared to last year - also down a bit.
There were considerable variations by social class and by
region. Optimism for the coming year generally increased in line
with respondents' income and education level, the IPEA data
showed. Brazil's so-called center-west region, which has
benefited from an agricultural boom in recent years, was by far
the most optimistic, with 87 percent of respondents expecting
the economy to improve in the next five years.
A separate study published last month by a Brazilian
think-tank showed slightly different results. The FGV study
showed consumer confidence fell in June for a second straight
month, although the index was coming off an all-time high in
April and remained well above the historical average.
The IPEA study had a margin of error of five percentage
points.