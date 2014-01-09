SAO PAULO Jan 9 Copersucar SA, the world's largest sugar trader, will likely ship 80 percent less sweetener from its fire-damaged Santos port terminal in January than it did a year earlier, a Brazilian shipping agency that tracks exports at the port said on Thursday.

Copersucar will likely load 90,000 tonnes this month, down from 460,000 tonnes that left the terminal in January 2013, said an agency representative, who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

A Copersucar spokesman declined to comment on the January export figures.

The Oct. 18 fire, the most devastating in the history of Latin America's largest port, destroyed 180,000 tonnes of sugar. Loading equipment and the warehouse for bagged, white sugar was left largely intact, however. One of five raw sugar warehouses was also less damaged than the others.

Copersucar said in December the terminal would not return to full capacity until 2015 but that it would meet its shipping commitments by rerouting deliveries through third-party terminals in Santos and Paranagua port

Guilherme do Amaral Tavora, the president of dock operating union Sindogeesp, said Copersucar's return to activity had been cautious.

"Shipments are being made, but definitely not as fast as before," Tavora said.

Copersucar has made arrangements with companies such as Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, which operates the neighboring Rumo terminal, to store and load supplies. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Grant McCool)