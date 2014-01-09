SAO PAULO Jan 9 Copersucar SA, the world's
largest sugar trader, will likely ship 80 percent less sweetener
from its fire-damaged Santos port terminal in January than it
did a year earlier, a Brazilian shipping agency that tracks
exports at the port said on Thursday.
Copersucar will likely load 90,000 tonnes this month, down
from 460,000 tonnes that left the terminal in January 2013, said
an agency representative, who declined to be identified because
they were not authorized to speak to the media.
A Copersucar spokesman declined to comment on the January
export figures.
The Oct. 18 fire, the most devastating in the history of
Latin America's largest port, destroyed 180,000 tonnes of sugar.
Loading equipment and the warehouse for bagged, white sugar was
left largely intact, however. One of five raw sugar warehouses
was also less damaged than the others.
Copersucar said in December the terminal would not return to
full capacity until 2015 but that it would meet its shipping
commitments by rerouting deliveries through third-party
terminals in Santos and Paranagua port
Guilherme do Amaral Tavora, the president of dock operating
union Sindogeesp, said Copersucar's return to activity had been
cautious.
"Shipments are being made, but definitely not as fast as
before," Tavora said.
Copersucar has made arrangements with companies such as
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, which operates the
neighboring Rumo terminal, to store and load supplies.
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Grant McCool)