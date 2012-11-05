* Two firms to produce 10 bln liters ethanol per year
* U.S., Brazil eye more collaboration on ethanol
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO, Nov 5 Brazil's Copersucar SA is
taking control of United States-based Eco-Energy to become the
world's largest ethanol trader with a 12 percent share of the
global market in the biofuel, the company said on Monday.
The deal deepens an emerging partnership between the world's
two top ethanol producers: the United States, which makes corn
ethanol, and Brazil, a pioneer in the production of biofuels
from sugar cane.
Diversifying into corn-based ethanol helps Copersucar, the
world's top sugar exporter, ensure a constant supply, lessening
risks during years the center-south cane belt receives too much
or too little rain.
"Copersucar will be the first in the world to have a
complete ethanol portfolio and actively participate in global
ethanol sales," Copersucar's Chief Executive Roberto da Souza
said on a conference call.
Together Eco-Energy and Copersucar will produce 10 billion
liters (2.64 billion gallons) per year of ethanol distilled from
sugarcane and corn, up from the 4.8 billion liters of sugar
ethanol Copersucar expects to produce in the 2012/13 crop year.
Copersucar, which has delayed a planned initial public
offering, declined to give financing details or disclose the
precise size of Copersucar's stake in Eco-Energy, citing a
confidentiality agreement.
"Last Thursday we concluded an investment process in the
U.S. firm Eco-Energy and the result is that the trading firm
will be controlled by Copersucar," said Luis Roberto Pogetti,
President of Copersucar's board of directors.
He said Eco-Energy's current investors would see their
shares diluted, however.
By acquiring Eco-Energy, Copersucar will increase its
ethanol exports to Europe and plans to double Eco-Energy's
operations in the United States in the next three years, he
said.
Though a steep tariff on foreign biofuels poisoned
U.S.-Brazil ethanol relations for years, collaboration has
improved since Washington ended the tax and also allowed a
subsidy for U.S. producers to expire this year.
The two countries are working to make ethanol a globally
traded commodity, like oil, and the private sector is reaching
across borders to create more-efficient biofuels.
Brazil's cane-based ethanol is seen as a more fertile ground
for innovation, while U.S. companies have more resources for
research and development.
Brazil is typically the world's largest exporter of
cane-based ethanol, shipping around 3 billion liters a year. It
uses 23-28 billion liters for its domestic flex-fuel car fleet.