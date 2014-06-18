SAO PAULO, June 18 Net profit at Brazil's
Copersucar SA, the world's largest sugar and ethanol trader,
nearly doubled in the financial year ended on March 31 despite
losses related to a fire that destroyed its Santos export
terminal.
The company reported a net profit of 157.7 million reais
($70 million) for fiscal 2013/14, up 82 percent from the
previous crop year, as it took advantage of sharp swings in
prices, according to an earnings release published in the
financial newspaper Valor Economico on Wednesday.
Net revenue rose 57 percent to 23.15 billion reais.
In an interview with the paper, Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Roberto de Souza said intense volatility in the price of
sugar and ethanol during the first half of the fiscal year was
decisive to the company's performance.
"When sugar fell to 15.30 cents/lb, our read of the market
was that there would be a recovery (in price). We established a
long position and were right, as the price rose to 18 cents/lb,"
Valor quoted Souza as saying.
The company shipped 8.6 million tonnes of sugar during the
year, up 10.3 percent from the year earlier but shy of its 9
million tonne target.
The growth in Copersucar's shipments came despite an October
fire that gutted most of its 10-million-tonne sugar export
terminal at the port of Santos. The company has since restored
almost half of the terminal's pre-fire capacity.
Copersucar estimated that the fire has caused it losses of
130 million reais so far that are not covered by insurance, as
it pays for clean-up, rebuilding and added logistical costs due
to increased use of truck transport and third-party export
capacity.
Copersucar's ethanol shipments rose 9 percent to 4.9 billion
liters in Brazil, but in the U.S. market they rose by 31 percent
to 6.9 billion liters due to trading by 65-percent-owned U.S.
subsidiary Ecoenergy.
"It was the first complete crop year with the results of
Ecoenergy, which was twice as great as we had expected when we
bought control of it in late 2012," Copersucar Chairman Luis
Roberto Pogetti said.
Ecoenergy benefited from harsh weather on the U.S. East
Coast that caused interruptions in the supply chain, doubling
the price of the biofuel to $4 a gallon from $2 in the first
quarter of 2014.
Copersucar is controlled by a consortium of about 45 sugar
and ethanol mills, led by the largest shareholders in the trader
Grupo Virgolino Oliveira, Zilor Energia e Alimentos and Pedra
Agroindustrial.
Copersucar struck a deal in March with U.S. agricultural
trading giant Cargill to form an international joint venture
that would create a new world leader in sugar trading. The
merger is expected to be approved by regulators later in 2014.
For 2014/15, it projects investments of 169 million, with
the bulk going to completion of a Brazilian ethanol pipeline,
Logum Logistica, in which Copersucar is a principal shareholder,
and a fuel terminal in Paulinhia, Sao Paulo.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Galloway)