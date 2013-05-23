SAO PAULO May 23 Twenty thousand tonnes of
Argentine corn arrived in Northeastern Brazil on Thursday, the
state of Bahia said, a sign Brazil is purchasing corn from its
southern neighbor even though it is expected to harvest its
second consecutive record crop.
The corn, which arrived in Salvador's Port of Cotegipe, is a
donation from the federal government, Bahia state's agriculture
secretariat said in an e-mailed statement. The corn will be sold
at a subsidized price to small-scale ranchers with cows
suffering from the worst drought in 50 years.
Brazil's crop-supply agency Conab expects the country to
harvest a record 78 million tonnes of corn this season,
surpassing last season's record 73.3 million tonnes.
Brazil has had trouble managing its food stocks due to
insufficient storage silos and roads. Public corn stocks
recently fell to a low 500,000 tonnes.
Port expansion, road repairs and other infrastructure
construction has not kept up with the country's surging grains
output. Large distances and limited highway connections make it
difficult to move corn from Brazil's center-south grain belt to
the Northeast, where the semi-arid backlands face frequent
droughts.
Even as Brazil makes rare corn imports, its exports are
expected to reach 21.5 million tonnes this season, surpassing
Argentina's corn exports for the second straight year, according
to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
