HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry will suspend an auction of 500,000 tonnes of corn from public stocks announced earlier this month as prices cede, said a press official answering a request for an update on the auction status sent by Reuters.
Brazil corn prices fell almost 25 percent in the past month as the second corn crop advances with no additional problems after a drought in April cut output. Market players have canceled export deals to sell the grain at better prices in the local market, contributing to more supplies. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING, May 18 General Motors Co will stop selling cars in India from the end of this year, drawing a line under two decades of battling in one of the world's most competitive markets where it has less than a one percent share of passenger car sales.