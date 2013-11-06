SAO PAULO Nov 6 China has agreed to allow
imports of Brazilian corn, providing a key market for surging
production that has left a surplus of the grain in the Latin
American farming giant local media said on Wednesday.
An official agreement will be signed with Brazilian
officials in coming hours, local papers Valor Economico and
Folha de S. Paulo said, reporting from China. Agriculture
ministry representatives in Brasilia said they could not confirm
the reports.
China mostly imports corn from the United States but allowed
its first major shipment from Argentina in August. Brazil had
been working to address China's phytosanitary concerns and prove
that there is no risk of bugs or fungi to its local crop.
Although China is the world's No. 2 corn producer after the
United States and should produce 210 million tonnes of the grain
this season, it is expected to expand its imports of the grain
to feed its growing middle class.
In the 2012/13 season, China imported 3 million tonnes of
corn, an amount that should rise to 7 million in the 2013/14
season, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.
At the same time, Brazil's corn production has increased by
60 percent in the past 10 years, culminating in a record
80-million-tonne crop in the 2012/13 season that left the
country with far more corn than it can use domestically.
The agriculture ministry eventually expects China to take up
to 10 million tonnes of Brazil's corn per year. However Benedito
Rosa, the director of the department of commercial affairs, told
Reuters in September that imports for the 2013/14 season would
likely be small.
China is so tied to the United States market it will take
some time for Brazil to get its foot in the door, he said.
Brazil's corn output is expected to decline slightly in the
2013/14 season as farmers favor soybeans. China approved the
import of a new brand of genetically modified soybeans, Monsanto
CO's Intacta RR2, in June.