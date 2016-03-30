(Adds gov't plans to auction corn stocks, private imports
booked)
By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, March 30 To ease near record prices
for corn, Brazil's government on Wednesday announced it would
sell public stocks and proposed dropping import taxes for the
grain, while the livestock industry said it booked imports of
500,000 tonnes through May.
The Agriculture Ministry's coordinator of grains, Silvio
Farnese, said a total of 160,000 tonnes of corn from government
stockpiles would be sold at local market price to small
livestock producers, with a focus on the northeast and south of
the country.
The ministry regularly sells public stocks at times of
scarcity to ease supply and price pressures in regions with
limited access to production because of high freight costs.
The ministry has not yet released a schedule for sale of the
stocks.
Brazilian corn prices that hit 50 reais a 60-kg bag in the
past days in Sao Paulo, the highest since early 2008, prompted
the release of public stocks, but only after groups of pork and
poultry producers booked 500,000 tonnes of corn imports from
Argentina and Paraguay.
Brazilian buyers booked the corn imports for delivery in
April and May, the president of poultry and pork industry group
ABPA Francisco Turra told Reuters on Wednesday.
Local corn prices started to back off from near-record
levels due to the imports and the progress of the summer corn
harvest in Brazil, according to Turra.
Agriculture Minister Katia Abreu earlier in the day proposed
ending import taxes known as the PIS/Cofins on corn shipments
to reduce current shortages of the grain in parts of the
country.
Grain traders estimated the elimination of the tax could
reduce import prices by close to 10 percent.
According to a statement from the Agriculture Ministry,
Abreu sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry to suspend import
taxes for corn so poultry and pork producers could have less
costly access to feeds.
Brazil made its largest purchase of corn from neighboring
Argentina in 15 years, booking around 340,000 tonnes, according
to brokers and industry sources. The buying is not expected to
persist beyond the second half of 2016, when a record winter
corn harvest in Brazil is due to come onstream.
Abreu said in the statement that poultry and pork processors
are facing tight corn supplies in some areas, after farmers sold
most of their corn crop for export over the past several months.
A weak real currency has stimulated export sales of farm
commodities from Brazil.
(Additional reporting and writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Tom Brown)