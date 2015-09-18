(Adds estimated adhesion to strike, comment from meats export
association)
By Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 A strike by Brazilian federal
agricultural agents responsible for approving certificates
required for shipments could affect Brazil's corn exports, the
director of the cereal exporters association Anec Sergio Mendes
said on Friday.
Mendes said the strike that started on Thursday was "the
worst thing that could happen" to grain exports, though it is
too soon to quantify the effects.
The Federal Agricultural Agents' Union (Anffa) estimated
that 70 percent of its workers nationally were adhering to the
strike. But at the main Port of Santos, 100 percent of the
agents were on strike, an Anffa spokesman said.
Brazil could export 30 million tonnes of corn from the
2014/15 crop, though that amount could fall if the strike
continues.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, is exporting
little soy at the moment as planting of the oilseed has just
started. It will likely be the world's No. 2 corn exporter and
top soy exporter in the 2015/16 crop year, according to the U.S.
Agriculture Department.
Mendes said a corn cargo from Brazil usually requires more
certificates than a ship transporting soybeans, because
Brazilian corn goes to many different countries. China buys some
70 percent of Brazil's soybeans.
"For every importer there has to be a different
certificate," he said.
Ships traveling shorter distances are at the greatest risk,
Mendes said, because certificates are usually issued after the
cargo departs. If paperwork is delayed the cargo may be unable
to unload at its destination, and delays can cost exporters up
to $30,000 per day.
Anec is negotiating directly with agricultural agents in
Santos, the country's main export port, Mendes said. Other
negotiations are taking place in Brasilia.
Some container shipments of poultry, eggs and pork have been
stalled by the strike, ABPA, Brazil's association of animal
protein, said in a statement.
Abiove, an association that represents soy exporters, said
there had been no reports of problems with soy shipments because
of the strike. Brazil's association of beef exports did not
respond to a request for comment.
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Diane Craft)