By Michael Hirtzer
| CHICAGO, July 8
CHICAGO, July 8 Cargill Inc next week
is likely to load 50,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn bound for the
United States, shipping data showed on Wednesday, in what is
expected to be the first of several bulk vessels of South
American grain that will be imported here this year.
Hog and poultry producers in the Southeastern United States
purchased two vessels of corn from South America for arrival in
August and September while at least one other vessel was likely
to arrive by March, three U.S. corn export traders said.
Cargill was the listed shipper for the Nord Voyager vessel,
which was due to load the 50,000 tonnes of corn at the Brazilian
port of Santarem, according to Williams Shipping Agency data. A
spokesman for Cargill, which has a port terminal in Santarem,
declined to comment.
The vessel was likely bound for the port of Wilmington, in
North Carolina, the U.S. traders said.
"A vessel is slated to arrive at a Brazilian load port on
July 18, which would put it into Wilmington in early- to
mid-August for discharge," one of the U.S. traders said.
The United States is the world's No. 1 corn producer but
most of the grain is grown in the central, or Midwestern, part
of the country - far away from the Southeastern states, where
hogs and chickens consume massive amounts of corn and soybean
meal every day.
Animal feeders have imported small amounts of South American
corn, soybeans and soymeal every year since 2012, when a severe
drought in the Midwest reduced production.
Another trader was skeptical of the deal, however, saying
that importing Brazilian corn to the Southeastern United States
was 60 to 80 cents per bushel more expensive than hauling
railcars of corn from the Midwest.
"It is just miles and miles away from calculating," the
trader said.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for September delivery was
up 1-1/4 cents at $4.25 per bushel as of 12:35 p.m. CDT (1735
GMT).
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)