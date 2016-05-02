SAO PAULO May 2 More Brazilian companies will
face increasing liquidity risk through next year as rising
borrowing costs and the harshest recession in decades hamper
their ability to service debt, Moody's Investors Service said on
Monday.
A Moody's team of analysts led by Erick Rodrigues said in a
report that the number of companies facing high funding risks
rose to 33 percent last year, from 28 percent in 2014. More debt
is maturing than companies can generate cash to make payments,
while banks are refinancing fewer loans, the analysts said.
The report underscores the problems in Brazil's strategic
industries, which are reeling from the country's worst recession
in over a century, slumping global commodities prices and
fallout from a corruption scandal at state firms. Some
economists have said the downturn has been the worst since 1901.
The scandal and a probe known as "Operation Car Wash" are
hampering the ability of oil, engineering and services companies
to honor their debt, a recent central bank report showed.
Companies have been selling assets, cutting costs or
downsizing to conserve cash, but raising funds has been a
challenge for the oil and gas, homebuilding, transportation,
telecommunications and media, and metals and mining industries,
Moody's said.
Downgrades by rating agencies of Brazil's sovereign debt to
below investment-grade since last year have led to "higher
interest rates, more selective lending, and more expensive risk
premiums, all of which sharply reduced capital market activity
and made banks more cautious," the report said.
With bankruptcy filings up 150 percent this year and the
economy poised to contract by about 4 percent for a second
straight year, lenders are cutting credit access for small and
large corporate borrowers, or refinancing loans only for
existing clients. Banks had about 130 billion reais ($37
billion)in refinanced and restructured loans on their books last
year, according to central bank data.
The report used different gauges to measure 24-month sources
of liquidity risk for 46 Brazilian non-financial and non-utility
companies. These include miner Vale SA, steelmaker
Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, homebuilder PDG Realty
SA and state-controlled oil producer Petróleo
Brasileiro SA.
($1 = 3.4934 Brazilian reais)
