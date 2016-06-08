By Brad Brooks
| RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 He is a symbol of
Brazil's biggest corruption investigation - a ballyhooed battle
against impunity for powerful politicians and businessmen.
But on Wednesday, federal police agent Newton Ishii sat in
the same jail where he had been photographed and shown on TV
escorting countless high-profile politicians and executives
linked to a kickback scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
.
It is a long fall for Ishii, perhaps the first Brazilian
policeman ever to be exalted in a Carnival song, sung by
party-goers who wore masks bearing his likeness and dressed in
his black police garb.
Known in Brazil simply as "the Japanese cop," due to his
heritage, Ishii's face appeared on placards at massive rallies
in the past year that demanded the impeachment of now-suspended
President Dilma Rousseff.
Ishii's visit to Brazil's lower house of congress in
February created a commotion as deputies, including the far
right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, took selfies with him. Rumors even
floated that the agent might consider a political career.
But his growing cult of personality rubbed some high-level
federal police officials the wrong way, two authorities familiar
with the situation said on condition of anonymity, and Ishii has
not been seen in the Petrobras police raids since his congress
visit.
Federal police in the southern city of Curitiba, where
investigators, prosecutors and a judge are spear-heading the
Petrobras probe, said Ishii was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.
His case is under seal, so the exact reason for his
detention is not known. But it is likely tied to a previous
conviction, the two authorities said.
Ishii, along with several other police, tax collectors and
professional criminals, was arrested in 2003 when authorities
broke up a ring that bribed authorities to ferry contraband into
Brazil over the Triple Frontier area, where Brazil, Argentina
and Paraguay meet.
It is a region renowned for trafficking all manner of goods,
from drugs and arms to electronics and cigarettes.
Ishii was found guilty in 2009, but had remained free on
appeal.
Beyond his corruption conviction, Ishii was accused by the
lawyer of a state's witness in the Petrobras case of selling
information about the investigation to the press - which police
say they are probing.
Calls to the last known lawyer for Ishii were not returned.
Memes quickly spread online Wednesday - many depicting
Ishii, wearing his trademark dark sunglasses and black
bullet-resistant vest and sullen expression, escorting a
Photoshopped handcuffed version of himself to jail.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Dan Grebler)