(adds details, background)
BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday
quashed appeals from President Dilma Rousseff's allies to stop
an impeachment process launched this week, increasing the
likelihood of a drawn-out political battle as Latin America's
largest economy remains mired in recession.
Justices Celso de Mello and Gilmar Mendes rejected two
appeals from lawmakers in the ruling coalition, including one
filed by congressmen from Rousseff's Workers' Party. A third
appeal filed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCdoB) was still
awaiting a decision, a court spokeswoman said.
The opposition has said Rousseff broke budget laws to
safeguard economic stimulus during her successful re-election
campaign last year. The president, in office since 2011 and
re-elected a year ago, denies any wrongdoing.
Vice-president Michel Temer, who would replace Rousseff in a
potential impeachment and has refrained from public appearances
since the process was launched on Wednesday, told newspaper
Folha de S. Paulo he expects the impeachment process to "pacify"
Brazilian politics.
Even though it may not ultimately unseat Rousseff, the
process adds one more obstacle for a government struggling with
gridlock in Brasilia as it seeks congressional support for
policies meant to restore economic growth.
Brazil's political landscape has been shaken by the
country's worst ever corruption scandal involving political
kick-backs at state-owned companies.
Rousseff is expected to narrowly survive the proceedings
because her party and allies, for now, appear to control enough
seats to defeat those who support impeachment.
The government estimated conservatively that it already had
firm support from 140 lawmakers in the lower house - shy of the
172 votes needed to block the process - and was seeking more, an
aide to Rousseff said.
Newspaper O Globo, based on estimates from party leaders,
said on Friday Rousseff could have up to 258 lawmakers in her
favor if the vote was held today.
Rousseff wants to speed up a vote on impeachment in the
lower house, according to her chief of staff, who favors calling
Congress back in the summer recess in January to hold a vote.
An early vote before Brazilians get back from their summer
holiday would favor Rousseff since the pro-impeachment campaign
is only expected to gather support on the streets once Carnival
is over in February.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Franklin Paul)