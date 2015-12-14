AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Dutch engineering firm Arcadis
said on Monday it was providing information to
Brazilian police in support of an investigation into suspected
misuse of funds at a major water management project in Northern
Brazil.
Arcadis did not specify whether it may also be targeted in
the probe into the São Francisco project.
"We are also not clear on that," said spokesman Joost
Slooten. The company acts as manager for the project in a 50/50
joint venture with Brazil's Concremat.
Brazilian police arrested four people in the probe on
Friday, saying they had evidence companies working on the
project had diverted funds to fictitious companies.
Slooten said no Arcadis workers were arrested. The company
said in a statement federal authorities visited Arcadis offices
in Brazil and the home of one of its managers on Friday.
Slooten said police asked and were given documentation. He
said the company would continue to cooperate with authorities
and had opened its own internal assessment of the situation.
Work to divert the São Francisco, Brazil's second-longest
river, has been underway since 2006, and the estimated cost has
nearly doubled since then to 8.2 billion reais from 4.8 billion
reais.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)