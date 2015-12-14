* Brazilian police visited offices as part of corruption
probe
* Shares plunge, despite Arcadis's limited exposure to
Brazil
(Adds analyst explanation for share price fall)
AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Dutch engineering firm Arcadis
said on Monday it was cooperating with Brazilian
police as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of
funds at a $6.4 billion water management project in northern
Brazil.
Arcadis, which has water management and mining industry
contracts in Brazil, did not specify whether it may also be
targeted in the investigation into the São Francisco project.
"We are also not clear on that," spokesman Joost Slooten
said. The company acts as manager for the project in a 50/50
joint venture with Brazil's Concremat.
Arcadis's shares were down 19 percent at 17.01 euros at 1135
GMT, with investors apparently spooked by memories of the
Brazilian corruption probes that have dogged marine engineer SBM
Offshore for years, said ESN/SNS Securities Analyst Edwin Jong.
"The share reaction is overdone," he said. "Brazil is only 5
percent of Arcadis's business."
SBM Offshore, which paid a record $240 million to Dutch
prosecutors to settle allegations of bribery, made 60 percent of
its sales in the country.
Work to divert the São Francisco, Brazil's second-longest
river, to the country's drought-prone northwest has been under
way since 2006, and the estimated cost has nearly doubled.
Brazilian police arrested four people on Friday, saying they
had evidence companies involved in the long-delayed project had
used shell companies to divert funds.
Slooten said no Arcadis workers were arrested on Friday. The
company said in a statement federal authorities visited Arcadis
offices in São Paulo and the home of one of its managers.
Police asked for and were given documentation, he said,
adding the company would continue to cooperate with authorities
and had opened its own internal assessment of the situation.
The company warned in July a slowdown in procurement by the
Brazilian government would lead to a decline of up to 30 percent
in Arcadis's revenue in Brazil. It does not break out separate
figures for Brazil.
In October, it repeated that annual revenue for the company
as a whole would grow by about 30 percent and profits by 20
percent in 2015, despite the slowdown in Brazil.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by
Susan Thomas and Keith Weir)