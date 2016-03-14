By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentine prosecutors are
probing close to 100 companies, among them Brazilian firms, in
an investigation into the suspected payment of bribes to
government officials, a source with direct knowledge of the
investigation said.
The Argentine probe stems from Brazil's "Operation Car Wash"
graft case, which has resulted in the jailing of some company
executives, criminal charges against former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva and which threatens to topple his
successor, Dilma Rousseff.
An Argentine prosecutor said last week that the local unit
of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht SA
is under investigation in Argentina for
possible bribery. A Brazilian court sentenced Odebrecht's former
chief executive, Marcelo Odebrecht, to 19 years in prison last
week for his role in the snowballing scandal in Brazil.
The Argentine source said other Brazilian firms under
investigation in Argentina include Andrade Gutierrez
, OAS and Camargo Correa.
The federal judge spearheading the case in Brazil has said
Odebrecht formed a "cartel" with other companies through which
they systematically rigged bidding on state-run projects.
"Brazilian prosecutors said there was a reasonable suspicion
that the same scheme was replicated here in Argentina," the
source said on Friday.
Construction and engineering group Camargo Correa said it
was unaware of the Argentine investigation.
Andrade Gutierrez, Brazil's second largest engineering firm,
declined to comment and construction conglomerate OAS did not
reply to requests for comment.
The Argentine investigation began in December, the source
said, and was examining company operations from 2006 to 2012.
Investigators had asked the finance ministry to provide
details of all payments made to the companies under
investigation, the source said. "At the center of the
investigation will be the planning ministry."
No evidence of bribes being paid had been found three months
into the investigation, the source said.
Brazilian prosecutors accused Odebrecht of paying bribes to
win multi-billion dollar contracts with state-run oil company
Petrobras.
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr in Sao Paulo;
Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alistair Bell)