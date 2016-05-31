(Adds details from Bradesco statement paragraphs 3-4)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's federal police
accused Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two senior executives on Tuesday of
plotting to avoid a 3 billion-real ($828 million) tax fine, the
latest episode of alleged white-collar crime in Latin America's
largest economy.
The office of Brazil's Prosecutor-General said that a police
report seeking formal charges against Trabuco and the executives
was received earlier on Tuesday. A source briefed on the matter
said Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti and Senior
Vice President Domingos de Abreu were also named in the report.
In a statement, Bradesco vowed to fight the accusations
against Trabuco in court, saying the bank had been acquitted in
prior rulings. Trabuco did not participate in any meetings in
which ways to eliminate the fine that Brazil's Tax Revenue
Service had imposed on the bank were discussed.
The police report "took Bradesco's management by surprise,"
the statement said. The three executives face accusations of
influence peddling, corruption, racketeering and money
laundering, the report said, without specifying which applied to
Trabuco.
The accusations against Trabuco, one of Brazil's most
influential power brokers, came in the midst of a sweeping
corruption scandal at state firms that has rattled Brazil's
political establishment and accelerated a Senate decision to put
President Dilma Rousseff on impeachment trial.
Bradesco preferred shares slumped on the news,
shedding 5 percent to 22.80 reais, the steepest decline since
mid-March. Voting shares fell 3.7 percent, while
Bradesco's American depositary receipts fell 5.6 percent
to $6.26 in New York.
The police investigated negotiations between Bradesco and
government tax auditors over the elimination of a 3 billion-real
($828 million) fine that the country's Tax Revenue Service had
imposed on the bank. The incident is part of a broader probe of
fraud at the Finance Ministry's tax appeals board unveiled in
March 2015.
'OPERATION ZEALOT'
The tax probe, known in Brazil as "Operation Zealot,"
alleges that some of Brazil's largest companies bribed members
of the CARF, a Finance Ministry body that hears appeals on tax
disputes, to get favorable rulings that reduced or waived the
amounts owed.
The cases under investigation came before the CARF board
between 2005 and 2013. The Zealot probe is worsening the
political climate as a larger corruption scandal known as
"Operation Car Wash" and a two-year-long recession are hampering
the country.
Apart from Trabuco, the tax probe has ensnared other
prominent executives such as André Gerdau Johannpeter, the scion
and CEO of steelmaking giant Gerdau SA and Joseph
Safra, owner of Banco Safra SA and reported by
Forbes to be the world's richest banker.
Safra Group, the conglomerate that controls Safra's
investments in banking, real estate and other segments, has
repeatedly said the accusations have no basis. Gerdau has also
denied wrongdoing and has vowed to cooperate with the probe.
Since taking over the top job at Bradesco late in 2008,
Trabuco, 63, has presided over Bradesco's rapid growth in
consumer financial services and the bank's largest acquisition
ever - the $5.2 billion purchase of HSBC Holdings Plc's
Brazilian unit in August.
($1 = 3.6240 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Eduardo Simões in São Paulo and Marcela Ayres in Brasilia;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)