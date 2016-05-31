SAO PAULO May 31 Banco Bradesco SA denied Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two other senior executives tried to plot to avoid a 3 billion-real ($828 million) tax fine, as the police said in a report sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bradesco reiterated that the bank had been acquitted in prior rulings and denied that Trabuco had met or gave the nod to negotiating with people promising to work out a reduction of tax fines. Trabuco did not participate in any meetings aimed at eliminating the fines, the statement added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)