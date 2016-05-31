SAO PAULO May 31 Banco Bradesco SA
denied Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two other
senior executives tried to plot to avoid a 3 billion-real ($828
million) tax fine, as the police said in a report sent to
prosecutors on Tuesday.
In a statement, Bradesco reiterated that the bank had been
acquitted in prior rulings and denied that Trabuco had met or
gave the nod to negotiating with people promising to work out a
reduction of tax fines. Trabuco did not participate in any
meetings aimed at eliminating the fines, the statement added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)