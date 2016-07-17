RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Money from a public
investment fund financed by payroll deductions was irregularly
used to capitalize Brazil's BNDES development bank, according to
leaked plea deal testimony from a wide-reaching corruption probe
published in O Globo.
According to the report published on Saturday, FI-FGTS, the
investment arm of Brazil's public severance fund, allegedly
transferred 17 billion reais ($5.18 billion) to BNDES
in transactions that breached the fund's own rules following
pressure from senior politicians and bank executives.
The daily newspaper said the information was provided to
prosecutors in testimony by Fabio Cleto, a former vice-president
at state bank Caixa Economica Federal which manages the
public investment fund. O Globo did not explain how it acquired
the information.
Caixa declined to comment, while BNDES did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for the
Prosecutor-General's office declined to comment saying they do
not give details on testimony until it is officially made
public.
Prosecutors leading the so-called "car wash" probe into
corruption at state-run companies have told Reuters they are
certain Brazil's public lenders will become a focus of the
sweeping investigation, but have not yet detailed any findings.
The 17 billion reais were transferred to BNDES in two
transactions, according to the O Globo report. The first saw
FI-FGTS buy 7 billion reais worth of BNDES debentures as a
sweetener to get the development bank on board with the creation
of the FI-FGTS, which was started in 2007 and seen by some as a
rival to BNDES.
The second was last year, when the FI-FGTS bought 10 billion
reais in debentures in order to help liquidity at the
development bank, which had seen funding from the Treasury
tightened after the arrival of Joaquim Levy, the finance
minister at the time.
Both transactions were made against an FI-FGTS rule that it
not invest in financial institutions or development banks, Cleto
is reported to have said in his testimony.
($1 = 3.281 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alan Crosby)