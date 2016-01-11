BRASILIA Jan 11 Brazil's federal tax authority
and prosecutors are investigating 13 foreign and local banks for
possible financial crimes intermediating loans to Brazilian
engineering group Schahin, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo
reported on Monday.
The banks under investigation include the investment banking
unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Itau BBA, Banco
Bradesco SA, Banco Santander SA, HSBC
Holdings PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, Votorantim
and other smaller Brazilian institutions, Estado reported,
citing a tax office document.
The authorities are investigating whether the banks could be
accused of money laundering for being originators, coordinators
or managers of loans to Schahin. Schahin is currently under
investigation by Brazilian authorities for potential fraudulent
operations that allegedly benefited the ruling Workers' Party
through state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Bradesco's press office said in an emailed note that the
bank follows best corporate governance practices and could not
comment on operations or positions of their clients because of
bank secrecy rules.
Spokespeople at Brazil's federal prosecutors' office and
other banks under investigation were not immediately available
to comment. Other banks named in the Estado report are Banco
Bonsucesso SA, Banco Fibra SA, Banco ABC
Brasil SA, Bic Banco, Banco Pine SA
, Banco Tricury SA and Banco Rural SA.
The engineering branch of the Grupo Schahin, Schahin
Engenharia, was awarded a contract to operate a drill ship for
Petrobras in exchange for the bank canceling loan
repayments for Jose Carlos Bumlai, a friend of former president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bumlai is under arrest since Nov. 25.
Dozens of executives from Brazil's top construction and
engineering firms have been charged with bribery and money
laundering, and about 50 politicians are being investigated for
receiving kickbacks in Petrobras' contracts.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn/Hugh
Lawson)