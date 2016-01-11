(Adds Itau BBA comment)
BRASILIA Jan 11 Brazil's federal tax authority
and prosecutors are investigating 13 foreign and local banks for
possible financial crimes intermediating loans to Brazilian
engineering conglomerate Grupo Schahin, newspaper O Estado de S.
Paulo reported on Monday.
The banks under investigation include Itaú BBA - the
investment-banking unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA,
- Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander SA,
HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Banco
Votorantim SA and other smaller Brazilian institutions, Estado
reported, citing a tax office document.
The authorities are investigating whether the banks could be
accused of money laundering for being originators, underwriters
or managers of loans to Schahin. Schahin is currently under
investigation by Brazilian authorities for potential fraudulent
operations that prosecutors allege benefited the ruling Workers'
Party through state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
In a statement, Itaú BBA said that it participated alongside
the other banks in Grupo Schahin's debt restructuring process in
2009, which included a transaction backed by receivables from
Petrobras. The operation was in full compliance with the law and
market regulations, the statement said, adding that Itaú BBA
will collaborate with authorities.
Bradesco's press office said it could not comment on
operations or positions of its clients because of bank secrecy
rules. HSBC said it did not receive any official information
about being under investigation. HSBC added that it always
collaborates with authorities when requested. Deutsche Bank
declined to comment.
Representatives at Brazil's federal prosecutors' office and
other banks under investigation did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Other banks named in the Estado report are
Banco Bonsucesso SA, Banco Fibra SA, Banco
ABC Brasil SA, BicBanco SA, Banco Pine SA
, Banco Tricury SA and Banco Rural SA.
Prosecutors say the engineering branch of the Grupo Schahin,
Schahin Engenharia, was awarded a contract to operate a drill
ship for Petrobras in exchange for the bank canceling
loan repayments for Jose Carlos Bumlai, a friend of former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bumlai was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with loan fraud
on Dec. 14.
Dozens of executives from Brazil's top construction and
engineering firms have been charged with bribery and money
laundering, and about 50 politicians are being investigated for
receiving kickbacks off Petrobras contracts.
