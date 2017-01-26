SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazilian police and federal
prosecutors conducted a series of raids and searches on Thursday
related to a massive corruption probe, with one of the targets
being former billionaire Eike Batista, news channel GloboNews
reported.
According to GloboNews, Batista's home was raided by police
but he could not be immediately found. Batista, who is currently
travelling, plans to turn himself in to authorities on his
return, GloboNews said, citing unnamed lawyers representing him.
According to the newswire service of O Globo newspaper, nine
detention orders were issued on Thursday in a new phase of
"Operation Car Wash," as the probe is commonly known.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Pedro Fonseca; Editing
by Catherine Evans)