RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Former billionaire Eike
Batista, once Brazil's richest man, is expected to arrive in Rio
de Janeiro on Monday, where he is wanted by police in connection
with charges including an alleged bribe of about $16 million to
a former governor.
Brazil's Globo television network showed images late on
Sunday of Batista, dressed in jeans and a sports coat, at John
F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where he had
traveled just days before Brazilian police last week raided his
Rio mansion, confiscated his luxury cars and sought his arrest.
Since the raid, a Brazilian judge had declared him a
fugitive and requested his name be added to a wanted list
maintained by Interpol, the international police agency. Local
media had been speculating whether Batista, who also holds a
German passport, would seek to go on the lam.
His lawyers, however, assured Brazilian prosecutors that
Batista would return. The lawyers did not return calls or an
email from Reuters on Sunday.
Just five year ago, Batista, now 60, was calculated to have
a net worth exceeding $30 billion and was considered among the
world's 10 richest people. A brash former wildcat gold miner, he
successfully attracted ravenous demand for shares in his mining
and energy ventures at the end of the last decade, when a
commodities boom led to a period of sustained economic growth
and heavy foreign investment in Brazil.
With the plummeting of oil and mineral prices in recent
years, however, Brazil entered a recession, and Batista's empire
evaporated.
As the bonanza faded, investigators in Brazil discovered
massive amounts of corruption around many major projects of the
boom years.
Starting with a historic probe into kickbacks around
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras
, the investigation shed light on a culture of bribery
between government officials, politicians and many big
companies, especially engineering, energy and infrastructure
groups reliant on public licenses and contracts.
Police said last week that Batista had paid roughly $16
million to former Rio governor Sergio Cabral in exchange for
support of the businessman's many Rio-based endeavors. Cabral,
who resigned from office in 2014, has been jailed since last
year for a series of other major corruption charges.
Batista, according to Globo, checked in on an American
Airlines flight scheduled to land in Rio at 10:30 a.m. local
time.
