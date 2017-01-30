SAO PAULO Jan 30 Former billionaire Eike
Batista, once Brazil's richest man, arrived in Rio de Janeiro on
a flight from New York on Monday and was detained by Federal
Police in connection with charges including an alleged $16
million bribe to a former governor, Globonews television
reported.
Batista, a brash entrepreneur who became the face of
Brazil's fizzled commodities boom, had been sought since last
week by Brazilian police, who raided his Rio mansion and
confiscated his luxury cars as part of their bribery
investigation.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Daniel Flynn)