SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazilian commodities tycoon
Eike Batista is not a target of the current phase of a sweeping
corruption probe, but his voluntary testimony was key to the
arrest of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, investigators
said at a news conference on Thursday.
Prosecutor Carlos Lima said the task force investigating
graft at state-run oil company Petrobras sought the "preventive"
jailing of Mantega, which is usually granted when there is risk
of a subject fleeing or committing further wrongdoing. However,
he said the judge overseeing the case instead ordered Mantega's
"temporary" detention, while investigators assemble further
evidence.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks and Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)