SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's antitrust agency Cade
on Thursday said it had reached a leniency accord with
construction company Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia SA related to
allegedly forming a cartel to build a massive hydroelectric dam
in the Amazon rainforest.
The leniency deal, signed in September but kept confidential
due to investigations, led the office of Cade's superintendant
to open a probe into the behavior of Andrade Gutierrez and two
other builders, according to a public statement by the agency.
The accord, which could reduce any penalties in return for
the company's cooperation, is one of several to come from plea
bargains in a corruption investigation that has revealed bribery
and price fixing in major public works built by some of Brazil's
biggest conglomerates.
Cade said it appeared that Andrade Gutierrez, Comercio
Camargo Correa SA and Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA, along
with at least six current and former executives had formed a
cartel to bid on construction of the Belo Monte hydropower dam.
The agency said there were indications the builders swapped
information from July 2009 until at least July 2011 as they set
prices for work on the giant dam project run by a consortium
including state power holding company Eletrobras.
At the end of the investigation, Cade's superintendancy will
decide whether or not to bring a case against the builders,
which would then be heard by Cade's directors. Fines could reach
up to 20 percent of revenue for firms and up to 2 billion reais
($585 million) for individuals.
Andrade Gutierrez said in a statement that it was still
conducting internal audits to clarify information that could be
of interest to courts and regulators.
Odebrecht declined to comment on the investigation.
Camargo Correa said in a statement that it had already
signed a leniency deal and it was open to further collaboration
with authorities. Cade said Camargo Correa had struck prior
accords related to alleged cartel formation in bidding for the
Angra 3 nuclear power plant and two major rail lines.
($1 = 3.42 reais)
