BRASILIA, March 11 Graft money skimmed from
overpriced contracts to build the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam
in the Amazon funded President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014
election campaigns, a ruling Workers' Party senator has
testified according to newsweekly IstoE.
If confirmed and accepted as legal evidence, the testimony
of Senator Delcidio do Amaral will deepen a political crisis
that threatens to topple Rousseff, whose opponents are seeking
to impeach her or annul her re-election due to corruption.
In plea bargain statements to prosecutors, Amaral said a
graft scheme mounted during the government of Rousseff's
predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, funneled 45 million
reais (12.5 million) from Belo Monte contracts into the campaign
coffers of the ruling Workers' Party and its ticket partner, the
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), IstoE reported.
A spokesman for Lula declined to comment on the report.
Calls to Rousseff's office were not returned while Amaral's
spokesman said the senator would not comment of the magazine
report.
Lula was charged this week with money laundering by Sao
Paulo state prosecutors in connection with the massive bribery
and kickback scandal surrounding state-run oil company Petrobras
that has led to the jailing of executives from top engineering
firms, such as Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez and OAS, companies
that have the biggest stakes in the consortium building Belo
Monte.
The controversial Belo Monte dam on the Xingu river, a pet
project of Rousseff's since she was Lula's energy minister, will
have an installed capacity of 11,233 megawatts when completed in
2019, exceeded only by China's Three Gorges and Brazil's Itaipú
dams. Its cost has escalated to over 26 billion reais, mostly
financed by the national development bank BNDES.
The project has been delayed by environmental disputes and
protests by indigenous Amazon people whose habitat it threatens.
IstoE said Amaral testified that the "bribery pipeline" was
set up by Lula's former chief of staff, Erenice Guerra, his
finance minister Antonio Palocci, who was also Rousseff's chief
of staff until he resigned due to corruption allegations, and
Silas Rondeau, of the PMDB party who was Lula's energy minister.
Amaral's 400-page testimony, which must be authorized by the
Supreme Court to become valid evidence, was given days before he
was released from jail following his arrest in November on
suspicion of obstructing the Petrobras investigation.
In testimony published last week by IstoE, Amaral reportedly
testified that Rousseff used her influence to keep directors
suspected of corruption in positions at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
PETR4.SA, as Petrobras is formally known.
Rousseff rejected calls for her resignation.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Robert Birsel)