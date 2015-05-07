SAO PAULO May 7 German engineering firm
Bilfinger has become the first international company
to disclose to Brazil that it may have paid bribes as it seeks
leniency under a new anti-corruption law, Comptroller General
Valdir Simão said on Thursday.
By reporting potential graft to the comptroller, known by
the acronym CGU, Bilfinger hopes to continue operating in
Brazil, Simão said, though it may still pay damages.
"The company knows it will be punished in Brazil; it is not
exempt from fines," Simao said at a conference in Sao Paulo
adding that in exchange the company could be guaranteed the
right to keep operating in Brazil.
Companies that are convicted for bribery could be banned
from future contracts in Brazil under the law, which took effect
in January 2014.
Bilfinger said in March that it may have paid 1 million
euros to public officials in Brazil in connection with orders
for large screens for security control centers during the 2014
soccer World Cup.
It is conducting an internal investigation and collaborating
with Brazilian authorities, Bilfinger said in a statement at the
time.
Five companies are pursuing leniency deals with the CGU,
Simao said, adding that such deals are "quite new" for the
country. Four are tied to a scandal at Brazil's state-run oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, he said.
The CGU is investigating 29 local engineering firms for
allegedly forming a cartel to price-fix contracts and pass on
bribes to politicians and political parties in what is thought
to be Brazil's largest-ever corruption scandal.
The government is counting on leniency deals to minimize
economic fallout from the corruption investigation. As the
scandal has deepened in recent months, key infrastructure
projects have been suspended or scrapped, some suppliers have
sought bankruptcy protection and job losses are mounting by the
tens of thousands.
Brazilian engineering firm Engevix Engenharia SA said last
month it had made progress towards such a deal and Dutch oil
platform leasing firm SBM Offshore NV said in March it
had agreed on a framework for such an agreement after it was
convicted for bribery in the Netherlands.
Through leniency deals, the CGU hopes to identify more bribe
payments, get proof of criminal activity and restore stolen
funds, Simão said. Companies that sign such agreements can have
potential fines reduced by up to two thirds. Normally, fines for
bribery in Brazil are between 0.1 percent and 20 percent of a
company's gross revenue.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb)