SANTIAGO Dec 1 The Chilean unit of Brazilian
bank Grupo BTG Pactual said on Tuesday that it was operating
normally and that its brokerage business was "robust", after the
chief executive at its parent was jailed as part of a sweeping
corruption probe.
Andre Esteves, the controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual
, quit as the bank's head in recent days as
prosecutors prepared to file charges relating to a graft probe
at state oil firm Petrobras, sending BTG shares down
sharply.
"The situation at the brokerage is robust," said Maximiliano
Vial, president of BTG's Chilean brokerage unit, in a statement.
"The brokerage is functioning with normality, as is the
bank. We continue operating with high volumes."
