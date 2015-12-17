BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazil's Prosecutor-General
Rodrigo Janot suspects jailed financier André Esteves of paying
bribes to buy African assets from Brazilian state oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobas), newspaper Estado de S. Paulo
said on Thursday.
According to Estado, the suspicion arose from a plea bargain
deal by lobbyist Fernando Soares in the Petrobras corruption
investigation and has been incorporated into the case against
Esteves.
Esteves' lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro denied the
allegations published by Estado. Petrobas and the
Prosecutor-General's office were not immediately available for
comment.
The Estado report comes as the court prepares to meet on
Thursday to rule on a petition by Esteves' lawyers to release
the billionaire banker on grounds that prosecutors have failed
to produce evidence that he committed any crimes.
Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the former leader of
Brazil's governing coalition in the upper house, were arrested
on Nov. 25 on suspicion of obstructing "Operation Car Wash", a
sweeping probe into corruption at Petrobras.
On Wednesday, newspaper Valor Economico reported Janot said
evidence showed Esteves "was part, consciously and willingly, of
a scheme that created a cartel" through dealings with Petrobras
.
Janot alleged in a Dec. 7 document sent to Supreme Court
justices that Esteves and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
bank he helped found six years ago, profited from those
dealings, said Valor, which obtained a copy of the filing.
Esteves' lawyer Castro also denied the allegations in Valor.
BTG Pactual and Petrobras did not immediately comment. Media
representatives at the prosecutor-general's office in Brasilia
did not immediately comment.
Esteves, detained in a Rio de Janeiro prison, has
relinquished his executive duties at BTG Pactual and exited the
holding that controls the bank days after his arrest.
A Supreme Court judge authorized the arrests after
prosecutors presented a taped conversation in which Amaral tried
to bribe former Petrobras executive Nestor Cerveró out of taking
a plea bargain that could implicate the senator, Esteves and
other politicians.
Prosecutors alleged that Amaral conspired to help Cerveró
flee authorities. They said the senator offered a monthly
stipend to the former executive's family, financed by Esteves.
Amaral exempted Esteves from any involvement in the
attempted bribery.
According to documents produced by Amaral's defense that
Reuters had access to, the senator's mention of Esteves in taped
conversations was a bluff to give Cervero's family the
impression they would be taken care of.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
