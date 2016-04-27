SAO PAULO, April 27 Billionaire financier André
Esteves, who in November was forced to step down as chief
executive officer of Grupo BTG Pactual SA after his involvement
in a sweeping corruption probe in Brazil, will return to Latin
America's largest independent investment bank in a senior
advisory role.
In a statement, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual said Esteves
will take on a senior partner role, with a focus on strategic
issues and supporting the development of the bank's operations
and activities. The composition of the holding company that
controls the bank since Esteves left late in November will not
be altered, the statement added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)