By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 27 Billionaire financier André
Esteves, who was ousted as head of Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
in November after his arrest in a spiraling corruption probe,
has returned to Latin America's largest independent investment
bank in a senior advisory role.
In a statement, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual said
Esteves, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, will take on
a senior partner role, with a focus on strategic issues and
development of the bank's operations and activities.
The return of BTG Pactual's former chief executive officer
comes just days after a Supreme Court justice freed him
following four months of house arrest.
The composition of the holding company that has controled
the bank since Esteves left will not change, the statement said.
Senior partners Persio Arida replaced him as chairman at the
time, with fellow partners Roberto Sallouti and Marcelo Kalim
taking over as co-chief executives.
The 47-year-old banker, who is BTG Pactual's largest single
shareholder, addressed employees in a conference room at BTG
Pactual's headquarters in São Paulo on Tuesday.
His Nov. 25 arrest came after prosecutors accused him of
obstructing justice and trying to silence a witness in the
massive Brazilian corruption scandal known as "Operation Car
Wash."
Esteves was stripped off his executive duties at BTG Pactual
and removed from control of the São Paulo-based lender after
prosecutors detained him. Until then, BTG Pactual's fortunes had
been closely tied to Esteves, Brazil's most prominent dealmaker
in the past decade.
The arrest of Esteves, who owns about 28 percent of BTG
Pactual and who had steered the bank through Brazil's deepest
recession in decades, sent the lender's shares and bonds into a
tailspin and forced the bank to sell assets to bolster client
confidence.
