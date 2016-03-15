(Adds Grupo BTG Pactual comments, updates share prices)

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, March 15 Stock in Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank struggling with fallout from a sweeping corruption probe, fell on Tuesday as the country's top court validated a plea bargain from a senator who implicated the bank and its founder André Esteves.

In the deal, which the Federal Supreme Court approved earlier in the day, Senator Delcídio do Amaral said Esteves agreed to help silence a former executive at state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA who was considering a plea deal with prosecutors in the probe, but backed down.

Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in the bank's investment-banking and buyout divisions, closed down 3.4 percent at 16.80 reais. The stock had fallen five of the prior eight sessions on concern Amaral's testimony could incriminate the investment bank.

Still, BTG Pactual's units are up almost 16 percent this year, supported by management efforts to repurchase shares from investors and asset sales that replenished cash at the bank.

Esteves' November arrest triggered a wave of client fund withdrawals. This led Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to begin selling assets and dismantling trading operations.

According to court documents, Amaral said BTG Pactual purchased some Africa-based assets from Petrobras at a price below that recommended by the latter's auditors. In 2013, Petrobras sold half of an oil exploration unit with projects in Africa for $1.5 billion, below the auditors' $2.7 billion appraisal.

In an e-mailed statement to Reuters, BTG Pactual denied any wrongdoing in the acquisition of the PetroAfrica stake. The bank said Petrobras analyzed 14 bids from different parties.

"The $1.5 billion proposal was the highest among them and considered fair by Petrobras' advisor, Standard Chartered Bank," the statement said. Petrobras' board approved the sale in a meeting in June 2013. In another e-mailed statement, lawyers for Andre Esteves said the banker did not try to prevent a witness from reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to bankers with knowledge of the situation, BTG Pactual is trying to sell its PetroAfrica stake to investors. Esteves was arrested on Nov. 25, on suspicion that he worked alongside Amaral to silence the executive. He was freed late in December under certain restrictions.

Local media recently reported that some justices at the Supreme Court were leaning towards scrapping an ongoing investigation against Esteves because of a lack of evidence that he tried to obstruct justice. BTG Pactual is not under investigation in the probe, the bank has repeatedly said.

(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alan Crosby)