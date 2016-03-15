(Adds Grupo BTG Pactual comments, updates share prices)
By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, March 15 Stock in Grupo BTG Pactual
SA, the Brazilian investment bank struggling with fallout from a
sweeping corruption probe, fell on Tuesday as the country's top
court validated a plea bargain from a senator who implicated the
bank and its founder André Esteves.
In the deal, which the Federal Supreme Court approved
earlier in the day, Senator Delcídio do Amaral said Esteves
agreed to help silence a former executive at state-controlled
oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA who was
considering a plea deal with prosecutors in the probe, but
backed down.
Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of voting and
non-voting shares in the bank's investment-banking and buyout
divisions, closed down 3.4 percent at 16.80 reais. The stock had
fallen five of the prior eight sessions on concern Amaral's
testimony could incriminate the investment bank.
Still, BTG Pactual's units are up almost 16 percent this
year, supported by management efforts to repurchase shares from
investors and asset sales that replenished cash at the bank.
Esteves' November arrest triggered a wave of client fund
withdrawals. This led Latin America's No. 1 independent
investment bank to begin selling assets and dismantling trading
operations.
According to court documents, Amaral said BTG Pactual
purchased some Africa-based assets from Petrobras at a price
below that recommended by the latter's auditors. In 2013,
Petrobras sold half of an oil exploration unit with projects in
Africa for $1.5 billion, below the auditors' $2.7 billion
appraisal.
In an e-mailed statement to Reuters, BTG Pactual denied any
wrongdoing in the acquisition of the PetroAfrica stake. The bank
said Petrobras analyzed 14 bids from different parties.
"The $1.5 billion proposal was the highest among them and
considered fair by Petrobras' advisor, Standard Chartered Bank,"
the statement said. Petrobras' board approved the sale in a
meeting in June 2013. In another e-mailed statement, lawyers for
Andre Esteves said the banker did not try to prevent a witness
from reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
According to bankers with knowledge of the situation, BTG
Pactual is trying to sell its PetroAfrica stake to investors.
Esteves was arrested on Nov. 25, on suspicion that he worked
alongside Amaral to silence the executive. He was freed late in
December under certain restrictions.
Local media recently reported that some justices at the
Supreme Court were leaning towards scrapping an ongoing
investigation against Esteves because of a lack of evidence that
he tried to obstruct justice. BTG Pactual is not under
investigation in the probe, the bank has repeatedly said.
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alan Crosby)