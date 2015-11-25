SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA confirmed that Chief Executive Andre Esteves was arrested on Wednesday and said it was available to cooperate with investigations.

BTG Pactual units fell around 19 percent in early trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as a sweeping probe of corruption stemming from state-run oil company Petrobras threatened to ensnare the country's biggest investment bank. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)