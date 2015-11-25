AstraZeneca's asthma drug fails in study
May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage study.
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA confirmed that Chief Executive Andre Esteves was arrested on Wednesday and said it was available to cooperate with investigations.
BTG Pactual units fell around 19 percent in early trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as a sweeping probe of corruption stemming from state-run oil company Petrobras threatened to ensnare the country's biggest investment bank. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday a jump in revenue and a narrower loss for the first quarter, and raised its outlook for 2017.