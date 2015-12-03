(Refiles to remove extraneous word "said" in 2nd paragraph)

SAO PAULO Dec 3 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, is not considering acquiring any assets belonging to Grupo BTG Pactual SA except for potential pools of loans, Chief Risk Officer Walter Malieni said on Thursday.

According to Malieni, who spoke at a Banco do Brasil event with investors, it might be too early to assess the impact of a decision by Lower House President Eduardo Cunha to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)