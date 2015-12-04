BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q1 AFAD of $0.08 per unit
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports first quarter results and solid progress on redeploying capital into higher growth opportunities
SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal is considering the purchase of some pools of loans from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
The source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the matter, did not disclose the type of loans or a potential size of the transaction. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
OTTAWA, May 8 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will discuss trade and infrastructure financing during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G7 meeting in Bari, Italy later this week, a senior Canadian finance official said on Monday.