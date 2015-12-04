SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal is considering the purchase of some pools of loans from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the matter, did not disclose the type of loans or a potential size of the transaction. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)