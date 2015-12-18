BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian investment bank Banco
BTG Pactual SA said on Friday it was in talks to
sell a stake in Recovery do Brasil, the biggest debt collector
in Latin America.
A source with direct knowledge of the conversations told
Reuters on Thursday that Lone Star Funds had signed an agreement
for exclusive talks to acquire BTG Pactual's 50 percent stake in
Recovery do Brasil.
The stake could be worth up to $439 million (1.7 billion
reais) if the sale includes the platform that Recovery uses to
price loans, said the source, who asked not to be identified.
BTG Pactual did not name the potential interested party in
Friday's statement.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)