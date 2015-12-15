(Adds comments from companies)
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazilian investment bank
Grupo BTG Pactual SA has asked interested parties in
its stake in debt collection firm Recovery do Brasil SA to
deliver their proposals by Wednesday, five people with direct
knowledge of the situation said.
According to one source, as many as 23 firms expressed
interest in Recovery, Latin America's largest debt collector,
although no more than half a dozen are expected to submit
non-binding offers.
Lone Star Funds, Apollo Global Management LP, Elliot
Management Corp, Oaktree Capital LLC and KKR & Co LP
are among firms specializing in distressed debt
investments that may bid for the 82 percent stake that BTG
Pactual owns in Recovery, said the sources, who requested
anonymity because negotiations are under way.
According to three of the sources, Lone Star seems best
placed to buy the stake. A representative for Lone Star declined
to comment.
BTG Pactual is seeking about 1.7 billion reais ($439
million) from the sale, should it include the bank's platform
that Recovery uses to price loans, two of the sources said.
Without that, the sale could earn 800 million reais for BTG
Pactual, which is selling assets to raise cash in the wake of
the arrest of founder André Esteves, the same sources added.
Centerbridge Partners LP and Monarch Alternative Capital LP
are also eyeing the asset and may submit a proposal, the second
source noted. The results of the first round will define how
fast the divestment will occur, the sources said.
An unidentified São Paulo-based distressed debt company,
which is teaming up with undisclosed partners to explore the
purchase of Recovery's bad debt portfolio or collection
platform, has also entered talks and is considering bidding,
said the first source.
The move follows the arrest of Esteves, who founded BTG
Pactual, in a corruption probe last month. Latin America's No. 1
independent investment bank is rushing to sell assets and pools
of loans to rivals to shore up cash holding and restore investor
confidence.
BTG Pactual declined to comment. Apollo, Elliot, Oaktree,
Centerbridge and Monarch did not have an immediate comment.
TOXIC LOANS
Interested parties have done some due diligence work on
Recovery's portfolio and platform, the sources said. Recovery
oversees about 50 billion reais in distressed debt loans and is
a large buyer of bad credit from Brazil's biggest financial
institutions.
The remaining stake in Recovery is held by the World Bank's
International Finance Corp and the company's founders from
Argentina.
With unemployment spiking and inflation eroding disposable
income, Brazilian households are defaulting on loans at the
fastest pace in six years. Toxic debt is also increasing for
companies, which are succumbing to flagging sales and rising
borrowing costs.
Industry players estimate sales of toxic loans will rise 40
percent this year to more than 25 billion reais.
State-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal, which
only entered this market last year, has sold almost 11 billion
reais in bad loans this year, executives told Reuters this
month.
Distressed debt companies acquire a large portfolio of
credit from a bank at a steep discount and then rework each loan
individually, profiting after repackaging them into securities,
taking over the collateral or restructuring them. For banks,
bad-loan sales help them clean up their balance sheets in times
of economic hardship.
($1 = 3.8749 Brazilian reais)
