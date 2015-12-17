(Adds details, context)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 17 Lone Star Funds on Thursday
signed an agreement for exclusive talks to acquire Grupo BTG
Pactual's 50 percent stake in Recovery do Brasil,
the biggest debt collector in Latin America, according to a
source directly related to the matter.
The stake could be worth up to $439 million (1.7 billion
reais) if the sale includes the platform that Recovery uses to
price loans, said the source, who asked not to be identified.
Without that, the price tag would be in the region of 800
million reais.
BTG Pactual and Lone Star declined to comment.
BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, is selling assets to raise cash in the wake of the arrest
of its founder André Esteves. Brazil's Federal Supreme Court
ordered the release of the billionaire on Thursday.
As many as 23 firms had shown preliminary interest in
Recovery, the source said. Interested parties had a Wednesday
deadline to submit non-binding proposals but it was not clear
how many did so.
According to a second source, who requested anonymity
because negotiations were underway, Lone Star executive Matt
Meredith came to Brazil to sign the agreement.
The remaining stake in Recovery is held by the World Bank's
International Finance Corp and the company's founders from
Argentina.
Recovery oversees about 50 billion reais in distressed debt
loans and is a major buyer of bad credit from Brazil's biggest
financial institutions.
With unemployment spiking and inflation eroding disposable
income, Brazilian households are defaulting on loans at the
fastest pace in six years. Toxic debt is also increasing for
companies amid flagging sales and rising borrowing costs.
Industry players estimate sales of toxic loans will rise 40
percent this year to more than 25 billion reais.
Distressed debt companies acquire a large portfolio of
credit from a bank at a steep discount and then rework each loan
individually, profiting after repackaging them into securities,
taking over the collateral or restructuring them. For banks,
bad-loan sales help them clean up their balance sheets in times
of economic hardship.
