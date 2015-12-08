SAO PAULO Dec 8 A number of investment funds
led by BTG Pactual Asset Management SA DTVM, Grupo BTG Pactual
SA's money management unit, sold an undisclosed
stake in electricity holding company Equatorial Energia SA
on Monday.
In a securities filing dated on Tuesday, Equatorial said BTG
Pactual Asset Management's stake in the company would now remain
below a 5 percent threshold required to disclose significant
stake sales. Last week, a BTG Pactual fund carried out the
divestment of 3 million shares of Equatorial.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)