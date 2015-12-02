SAO PAULO Dec 2 André Esteves was removed from
control of Grupo BTG Pactual SA on Wednesday, after agreeing to
a share swap with the other seven founding partners of the
embattled Brazilian investment bank.
In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said a group named as
the top seven partners - Marcelo Kalim, Roberto Balls Sallouti,
Persio Arida, Antonio Carlos Canto Porto Filho, James Marcos de
Oliveira, Renato Monteiro dos Santos and Guilherme Paes - agreed
to take control of the bank from Esteves through a share swap.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move, which results in a change of control at São
Paulo-based BTG Pactual, requires approval from the Brazilian
central bank. Esteves had about 29 percent of BTG Pactual.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn;
Additional reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordão)