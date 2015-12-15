(Adds share performance, Estre raid, details throughout)
SAO PAULO Dec 15 A former official at
state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, jailed as part of a
corruption investigation in Brazil, has linked financier André
Esteves to the payment of bribes to a ruling coalition
politician, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Tuesday.
The executive, Nestor Cerveró, told prosecutors in the case
known as Operation Car Wash that Esteves and his partner in a
chain of fuel stations called Derivados do Brasil paid about 10
million reais ($2.6 million) in bribes to Senator Fernando
Collor de Mello, Valor said, citing documents to which it had
access.
The bribes were linked to a deal in which Derivados received
150 million reais to exclusively sell gasoline and fuels
produced by Petrobras, as Petroleo is commonly known,
Valor said. Cerveró, a former head of Petrobras' international
unit, testified on Nov. 19 as part of a plea bargain in the Car
Wash case, Valor said.
Esteves, the founder and former chief executive officer of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, was arrested on Nov. 25 for
allegedly seeking to obstruct Cerveró's testimony and pursuit of
a plea bargain. Esteves relinquished his executive duties at BTG
Pactual and exited the holding that controls the bank after his
pre-trial detention was extended for an indefinite period.
The bank has repeatedly said Derivados was a personal
investment by Esteves and not linked to BTG Pactual's
proprietary position. In his testimony, Cerveró made no
distinction between Esteves and BTG Pactual and did not say who
negotiated the bribe in the transaction, according to Valor.
STOCK BOLSTERED
Traders said the apparent disconnection between Cerveró's
allegations and BTG Pactual bolstered the bank's stock on
Tuesday. BTG Pactual is down more than 50 percent since Esteves'
Nov. 25 arrest, on concern the allegations against the
billionaire financier could ensnare the bank.
Units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in BTG
Pactual's banking and participations divisions, rose for a third
day, adding 3.7 percent to 14.62 reais.
Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Esteves's lawyer, denied
that his client committed any wrongdoing. The lawyers for Collor
de Mello, a former Brazilian president, and Cerveró could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The police conducted 53 search-and-seizure raids across
seven Brazilian states and the capital Brasilia earlier in the
day as part of the Car Wash case.
Supreme Federal Court Justice Teori Zawascki gave the
go-ahead for the searches as part of Car Wash - an inquiry into
alleged payment of bribes for contracts at state-controlled
firms, especially state-controlled Petrobras.
The homes of Lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha and two
cabinet ministers, widening the political scope of the
investigation. Their lawyers did not comment.
The headquarters of Estre Ambiental, a company in which BTG
Pactual has a minority stake, also were raided as part of the
investigation, the company said in a statement. Estre was
mentioned by former Petrobras director Paulo Roberto Costa, who
got a plea bargain this year, as a company that paid bribes in
exchange for contracts.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill
Trott)