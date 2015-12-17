BRASILIA Dec 17 A group of Brazil's Federal
Supreme Court justices ended a special session on Thursday with
no decision over the release of billionaire financier André
Esteves, who has been in jail since Nov. 25 on suspicion he
sought to obstruct an ongoing corruption probe.
The so-called second group of justices at the STF, as the
court is commonly known, did not deliberate or rule on the
request by Esteves' lawyers to free him from prison. Esteves and
Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the former leader of Brazil's
governing coalition in the upper house, were arrested the same
day on suspicion of obstructing "Operation Car Wash," a sweeping
probe into corruption at state-controlled oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)