* BTG Pactual shedding assets after founder's arrest
* Some investments may struggle as bank protects cash
* BTG Pactual is putting noncore assets up for sale
* Sete Brasil, Leader among troubling investments
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Dec 10 When Grupo BTG Pactual SA took
control of apparel and home furnishing retailer Leader
Participações SA about three years ago, it looked like a classic
turnaround play: a threadbare chain that could be revamped to
serve Brazil's burgeoning middle class.
That wager backfired when Leader's once free-spending
clientele slammed their wallets shut as the South American
country slid into its worst recession in 25 years. A troubled
merger with rival Seller then helped sour a tense relationship
with Leader's founding Gouvêa family.
The investment, one of the two dozen purchases that BTG
Pactual founder André Esteves made with proprietary and client
money during a half-decade of frenzied deal making, is now under
threat following his alleged involvement in a corruption
scandal. Esteves was arrested Nov. 25 on obstruction of justice
charges related to a graft investigation surrounding
state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
BTG Pactual, which Esteves built into Latin
America's No. 1 independent investment bank this decade, is
quickly exiting assets and tapping emergency funding from
Brazil's deposit guarantee fund as investors, fearful it will be
dragged into the sweeping probe, run scared.
The bank's woes mean that investments such as Leader, which
employs 6,000 people, or Brasil Pharma SA, a debt-laden
drugstore chain, will struggle to lure fresh capital. Drilling
rig supplier Sete Brasil Participações SA, which Esteves himself
described as his "biggest fiasco ever," risks collapsing with $4
billion in debt before delivering its first ship.
BTG Pactual, Sete Brasil, BR Pharma and Leader declined to
comment.
YOUNGEST BILLIONAIRE
A one-time systems analyst, Esteves rose to international
fame in 2006, when, at the age of 38, he became Brazil's
youngest billionaire after selling BTG Pactual's predecessor to
UBS AG.
Over the past six years, he committed around $10 billion
from the bank's and clients' money to land, company stakes,
property and infrastructure projects. In ramping up exposure to
Latin America's largest economy, Esteves pursued a philosophy of
sharing risk with clients at a time of widespread confidence
that Brazil was finally coming of age.
Now that strategy, encapsulated in his definition of BTG
Pactual as "an investment bank that invests," is being turned on
its head as the bank becomes a forced seller as Brazil's
commodities-fueled economy hits the skids.
"The mood was different back then and BTG Pactual and many
rivals took bets on an ever-growing Brazil," said Claudio
Furtado, a finance professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas in São
Paulo. "Even Esteves, a brilliant banker, couldn't have foreseen
everything going bad at once."
Brazil's economy shrank 4.5 percent on an annual basis in
the third quarter, the steepest plunge in almost two decades.
Urban unemployment is running at a six-year high. Industrial
output and retail sales have fallen for more than a year.
As Brazil's fortunes declined, the prospects of some of BTG
Pactual's investments soured. Now the bank's efforts to exit
those investments could further cloud Brazil's economic outlook.
One senior government official, who asked for anonymity,
said BTG Pactual's downsizing, while not numerically significant
for the $1.5 trillion economy, risks hurting confidence at a
delicate time. Many investors agree.
"This aggravates a situation that was already tough," said
Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Haitong Securities do Brasil.
CIRCLING ASSETS
While BTG Pactual will take longer to offload some of the
bank's problematic investments, potential bidders are circling
its most prized assets, including debt collection firm Recovery
do Brasil SA, parking lot operator Estapar Participações SA, and
card payment processor Stone Pagamentos SA, sources said.
BTG Pactual is even looking to unwind what had seemed the
safest of bets, the $1.3 billion acquisition of Swiss private
bank BSI Ltd earlier this year, although at a steep 20 percent
discount to what it paid for the Lugano, Switzerland-based bank
just months ago.
Since Esteves' arrest, BTG Pactual has raised about 15
billion reais to shore up cash and stem client withdrawals and
restricted access to funding.
The most notable was the sale of a 12 percent stake in
hospital chain Rede D'Or São Luiz SA to Singapore's GIC Pte
Ltd, which will bring in about 2.4 billion reais. Rede
D'Or returned almost 11 times the amount originally invested -
by far, BTG Pactual's most profitable investment ever.
On Thursday, BTG Pactual expects to raise at least 444
million reais by partially exiting commercial real estate
company BR Properties SA, the sources added.
Last week, the bank said in a securities filing that several
companies have expressed interest in BR Properties, Recovery and
gym chain BodyTech as well as in co-investments like Leader.
STANDOFF
Sources close to the situation said the Gouvêa family wants
to take control of Leader back from BTG Pactual and clients,
although at a large discount to the 1 billion reais they paid
for their 70 percent stake. The family declined to comment.
A standoff between the Gouvêas and the bank had worsened
even before Esteves' arrest, as the family accused the BTG
Pactual-backed management at Leader of adopting a failed
strategy and firing key staff. The Gouvêas have blocked capital
injection plans, despite accelerating losses due to the failure
to revamp the company, one of the sources said.
With 1 billion reais in debt and almost no operating
earnings, Leader needs 800 million reais to return to
profitability, another source said.
A much-needed capital injection into BR Pharma, as Brazil's
third-largest pharmacy chain is known, also looks less likely
now, another source said. Shares of BR Pharma have plunged the
most among BTG Pactual-backed companies as investors questioned
the feasibility of a capital plan - half of it to be subscribed
by BTG Pactual and partners - chiefly aimed at cutting debt.
SETE BRASIL
Of all BTG Pactual's investments, the most painful is Sete
Brasil.
Hailed by President Dilma Rousseff as the cornerstone of her
industrial policies, Sete Brasil was Esteves' boldest deal - a
green field project to supply as many as 28 rigs for Petrobras
once valued at $80 billion.
Sete Brasil's collapse would be devastating not only for
banks and pension funds that backed the project, but for dozens
of shipbuilders and manufacturers supplying the company. More
than 800,000 jobs could be destroyed, said a source involved in
the company's turnaround plan.
Executives at Petrobras oppose terms of the Sete Brasil
contract, and have remained at loggerheads with BTG Pactual and
lenders over the issue for months. Sete Brasil, however, cannot
wait any longer.
Both Petrobras and state development bank BNDES abandoned
the project as the corruption probe swelled, leaving Sete Brasil
moribund. BNDES reneged on prior commitments to refinance $3.8
billion in debt, forcing BTG Pactual to write off the value of
the investment, a source added. Petrobras declined to comment.
While conceding that Sete Brasil had flaws, Esteves told
Reuters in April that, in proprietary investments, "you win and
you lose all the time. We've done well many times, but we did
stupid things too."
($1 = 3.7819 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Luciana Bruno, Flavia Bohone and
Patrícia Duarte in São Paulo; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Matthew Lewis)