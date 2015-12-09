BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty Corp announces Q1 core FFO per share $0.56
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 9 Most withdrawals from Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA have been reinvested with other asset managers in the country, industry group Anbima said on Wednesday.
BTG Pactual's bonds and shares have plunged and investors have made withdrawals from its funds after Brazilian prosecutors arrested the bank's founder and former chief executive officer, charging him for his alleged role in a major corruption scandal. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities