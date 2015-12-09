SAO PAULO Dec 9 Most withdrawals from Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA have been reinvested with other asset managers in the country, industry group Anbima said on Wednesday.

BTG Pactual's bonds and shares have plunged and investors have made withdrawals from its funds after Brazilian prosecutors arrested the bank's founder and former chief executive officer, charging him for his alleged role in a major corruption scandal. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)